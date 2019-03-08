Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New food bank with a difference will 'Lend a Paw' to Exmouth pet owners

PUBLISHED: 15:49 07 May 2019

Dog and cat playing together outdoor

Dog and cat playing together outdoor

vvvita

Pet owners in need across Exmouth could be lent a paw thanks to new animal food bank launching in the town soon.

Not-for-profit business Whiskers and Wagtails, based in Exeter Road, are launching the innovative service – called 'Lend a Paw Food Bank', in July as a way of giving back to the community.

Owner Kat Waller, whose daughter Blaine aptly named the scheme, hopes the venture will help out pet owners who can't afford to feed their animals every week. Aside from the food bank, Miss Waller has pledged monthly donations to Exmouth-based CJS Exotic Animal Rescue, which is headed up by Jon Spry.

Miss Waller said: “We are downsizing and moving to a unit we were at previously, opposite Krispies. I thought we could set up a food bank – we can help fund it but encourage people to drop food off.

“We welcome anything, such as food for animals that have passed away. We thought it would be a good idea to help people that sometimes struggle to feed their pets that week.

“For some people, like the elderly, their dog or cat is their life.”

The food bank is still in the process of being set up, as Miss Waller is moving shop.

She explained that the plan would be for people to visit the new shop once a week to use the food bank, which would also offer provisions such as medicine and accessories, subject to availability.

“Whiskers and Wagtails has always been a part of the community,” she added.

“The previous owner, Linda, used to help more with paying vet bills. I have gone down the rescue route, but found myself assisting more up-country.

“I want to bring it back more for the Exmouth community.”

Miss Waller, who took over Whiskers and Wagtails in 2017, was inspired to run the business from her childhood experiences of growing up with rescue animals.

Her mother, Maureen, would regularly rescue animals in need, meaning she had a excitable household.

She said: “I am bordering on being vegan – I am against animal cruelty. At the moment, I have two rescue dogs and two rescue cats.

“I have been around animals all my life, from growing up as a little girl to now.”

The new Whiskers and Wagtails shop, in Exeter Road, is expected to open on Monday, July 15.

Most Read

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Liberal Democrats now the largest party in Exmouth Town Council

Exmouth Town Hall.

Clubbers’ big blow

Man dies following collision in Exmouth

LIVE UPDATES: Exmouth Town Council election results

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Liberal Democrats now the largest party in Exmouth Town Council

Exmouth Town Hall.

Clubbers’ big blow

Man dies following collision in Exmouth

LIVE UPDATES: Exmouth Town Council election results

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Drag racing ace ‘Wolfie’ Smith can ‘see’ that magical eight second run is on its way

Wolfie Smith on the Dakota Raceway star line. Picture CHELS UNDERHILL

Exmouth Town to celebrate their super season this Saturday night with the 2019 Presentation Evening

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

East Budleigh Reserves end league campaign with defeat to the champions

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010138. Picture: Terry Ife

New food bank with a difference will ‘Lend a Paw’ to Exmouth pet owners

Dog and cat playing together outdoor

May Day fun in East Budleigh

East Budleigh May Day Parade. Ref exe 19 19TI 4553. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists