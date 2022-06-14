News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

New floodlights at Phear Park

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 1:58 PM June 14, 2022
The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Exmouth Town Council has agreed to fund £20,000 for new floodlights at Phear Park - but only if they then don't have to pay maintenance costs.

Community Infrastructure funding (CIL) of £20,000  has been allocated for Phear Park improvements and a motion was passed last night (Monday, June 13). Exmouth Town Council wants to use the money to light the new skate park. 

Councillors were told people travel from outside of the area to visit the new skate park, with tourists coming in from Torquay, Teignmouth and Exeter to use the park and with floodlighting the site will be used for longer and all year round.  

Cllr Pauline Stott said: "If its agreed tonight, I think it should go on the plan that they (East Devon District Council) take full responsibility for it, they take all the maintenance and anything to else, we just hand over the CIL money."

Cllr Olly Davey said: "The recommendation tonight is  to approve floodlights at Phear Park, not for anything else, if anyone would like to put forward a motion for anything else, then please do so, that's not actually what we are discussing here, the recommendation also says subject to confirmation from East Devon that we won't be liable for the ongoing maintenance, so we aren't risking anything by passing this tonight." 

The motion was passed with twelve councillors in favour, and four against. 

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

East Devon approves potential contribution towards Dinan Way project

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon
The Lower Otter Estuary in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PACCo

Planning permission granted for footpath improvement work in lower Otter...

Dan Wilkins

person
Police appeal for help following break-in at Weston Helicopter Museum,

Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation

Dan Wilkins

person
L-R Cllr Stuart Hughes, Richard Clarke, Econetiq, Michael Dart, Natalie Holt, resident, Mark Hodgson, Co Cars

Devon's first E-mobility hub launched in Topsham

Dan Wilkins

person