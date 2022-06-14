Exmouth Town Council has agreed to fund £20,000 for new floodlights at Phear Park - but only if they then don't have to pay maintenance costs.

Community Infrastructure funding (CIL) of £20,000 has been allocated for Phear Park improvements and a motion was passed last night (Monday, June 13). Exmouth Town Council wants to use the money to light the new skate park.

Councillors were told people travel from outside of the area to visit the new skate park, with tourists coming in from Torquay, Teignmouth and Exeter to use the park and with floodlighting the site will be used for longer and all year round.

Cllr Pauline Stott said: "If its agreed tonight, I think it should go on the plan that they (East Devon District Council) take full responsibility for it, they take all the maintenance and anything to else, we just hand over the CIL money."

Cllr Olly Davey said: "The recommendation tonight is to approve floodlights at Phear Park, not for anything else, if anyone would like to put forward a motion for anything else, then please do so, that's not actually what we are discussing here, the recommendation also says subject to confirmation from East Devon that we won't be liable for the ongoing maintenance, so we aren't risking anything by passing this tonight."

The motion was passed with twelve councillors in favour, and four against.