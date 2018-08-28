Advanced search

Waterdance’s new vessel named after ‘much-loved’ company administrator

PUBLISHED: 15:48 28 January 2019

Julie of Ladram. Picture: Waterdance

The latest addition to a Woodbury Salterton-based fishing company’s fleet takes its name from a ‘much-missed and respected’ administrator.

The beam trawler which joins Waterdance’s Brixham fleet has been named ‘Julie of Ladram’ after Julie Jones who was administrator with the firm’s parent company Greendale Group for many years. The new vessel is a 38-metre long trawler which also measures eight metres wide and was built at the Haak Shipyard in Zaandaam, Holland, in 1983. Following a fire on board 10 years ago, the boat has been refitted with its accommodation and wheelhouse replaced.

Waterdance managing director Nigel Blazeby said: “This is a very exciting development for the Waterdance fleet. What we are getting is a beamer with a 1983 hull in excellent condition, and with superstructure that’s ten years old.”

Julie of Ladram has most recently been operating under a German flag for its Dutch owners.

