New Exmouth watersports centre to open by ‘summer 2020’ after agreement is struck

Michael Caines, MBE, joins Edge Watersports as the second tenant to sign up to move into the Grenadier Estates seafront development Archant

Exmouth’s new watersports centre has now officially been agreed, with mid-2020 as the earmarked build completion date.

The agreement was signed by East Devon District Council (EDDC) and Grenadier Estates.

The new centre will be built at Queen’s Drive, on Exmouth seafront, and comprise a restaurant, public parking, communal space and a ramp giving people direct access to the beach.

Grenadier said its build completion target is summer 2020.

The signing was completed by Richard Cohen, deputy chief Executive of EDDC and Peter Quincey, director of Grenadier Estates.

Councillr Ian Thomas, leader of EDDC, said: “I am pleased Grenadier Estates and the council have now completed our agreement on the Watersports Centre and Grenadier is committed to make this seafront transformation happen by the 2020 season.

“We have made this possible with a new road and car park. The landmark Watersports Centre can now follow.

“This will be a valuable investment in the future of Exmouth with direct benefit to both the town community and our important tourist market.”

Mr Quincey added: ““We are delighted to progress with the development of the Watersports Centre as it provides an opportunity to create a significant and long-lasting legacy for the area.

“We are thrilled that Edge Watersports will be operating the centre, and that Michael Caines will be opening a fantastic new restaurant and café, it’s great to have such well-respected, local businesses on board.”

The news follows a meeting, held earlier this month, which saw EDDC’s cabinet ratify a report which laid out the latest details of the agreement proposed with the developer.

Under its agreement with the council, Grenadier will be required to take on the lease on completion of works to realign the Queen’s Drive road and car park, set to be finished by June this year.