New offer on the table for traders on Exmouth Strand

East Devon District Council has offered businesses a new rental rate for using grassed areas on Exmouth Strand after a chorus of dismay over the charges it originally intended to impose.

Last year, businesses on Exmouth Strand were charged £100 by Devon County Council for putting extra outdoor seating on pavement areas. This year East Devon District Council proposed charging thousands of pounds - equivalent to £14,400 pro rata - for the use of its land.

On Monday traders including Franklins, the Bayleaf, Spoken, the Grapevine and Palm hit out at the 'ridiculous pricing'. Devon County Councillor Richard Scott and East Devon MP Simon Jupp also urged EDDC to renegotiate.

In a statement on Wednesday East Devon District Council said it had taken into consideration the views expressed by traders over recent days and wanted to find a positive way forward.

It announced that it had made a 'refreshed' offer to businesses wanting to trade on its land this summer.

A spokesperson said: "EDDC has always wanted to enable the continued use of the Strand for hospitality businesses to place tables and chairs on council-owned land and to continue the café culture/alfresco environment that has proven so popular.

"The council had been seeking a fair commercial rent and had hoped the traders in this space would have entered into constructive negotiation with our agents as they had been encouraged to do. However, in light of the unique circumstances of this space with pavement licences also issued by Devon County Council, a refreshed proposal has now been made to traders for the 2022 and 2023 seasons (April 1st – 30th September each year).

"EDDC will be embarking this summer on a significant and exciting piece of work around placemaking in Exmouth with the recent appointment of a dedicated Project Manager. This work will include extensive consultation and engagement on a range of projects and opportunities across the town including The Strand and how we can further improve the offering. We hope that the traders will engage constructively in those discussions when they take place."

The council has not given details of the new proposed rates.