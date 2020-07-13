Coastwatch webcam offers beachgoers early impression of conditions

Exmouth Coastwatch Tower. Ref exe 21 19TI 1020159. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth’s beach and water users can now get a very clear impression of seafront conditions before they leave home, thanks to improvements at the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For the past month, the Queen’s Drive lookout has been covered in scaffolding to allow for essential maintenance and camera upgrading. Because of Covid-19 restrictions and a consequent wait for parts, the work took longer than expected.

While watchkeepers have been on daily duty since May, station manager Ivor Jones is pleased that the work has been completed.

He said: “Water users can now clearly see the weather and wave conditions for themselves.

“We are already getting praise from the kite-surfing community for the improvements.

“The project has shown Exmouth’s co-operative community spirit at its best.”

The webcam, mounted 35 feet above sea level, provides live-stream footage from the shoreside along to Exmouth Marina and across the Exe Estuary.

The webcam can be accessed via the Exmouth NCI website – exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk