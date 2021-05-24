New Exmouth cocktail bar offers high quality 'luxury cocktails'

Published: 5:18 PM May 24, 2021

(L to R) Barman Jarrad Brand , Barman Jack Sawden, Mayor of Exmouth Steve Gazzard , Diane Love the consort to the Mayor and Town Crier Rodger Bourgein behind the bar at Palm - Credit: William Griffiths

A new cocktail bar in Exmouth town centre offering high quality mixed drinks, beer, wine, snacks and ‘the best people-watching spot in town’ opened earlier this month.

Cocktail lovers can now enjoy classic drinks, such as, Mai Tais, Palm Star Martinis, Manhattens, Mojitos, Espresso Martinis and the ever-dangerous Zombie at Exmouth’s Palm Bar.

As well as serving classic cocktails Palm has also put together a menu of luxury cocktails, including, the Grey Goose Martini, the Mediterranean Margarita and the beautiful Clover Club.

Palm's General Manager Martin Hepworth - Credit: William Griffiths

General manager Martin Hepworth said: “Having taken the keys to this beautiful building in August 2020, thinking that by the end of the year Palm would be fully part of the Exmouth scene, COVID sadly had other ideas!

“We’re delighted that after what’s been the longest few months, we’re finally able to open the doors and welcome Exmouth in.

“Hospitality has taken a huge hit over the last year or so and May 17 was a long time coming for us all.

(L to R) Town crier Rodger Bourgein, Mayor of Exmouth Steve Gazzard, Palm Director Lynsey Lowthian and Diane Love the consort to the Mayor of Exmouth - Credit: William Griffiths

“A building this beautiful shouldn’t be hidden behind closed doors and we believe the good people of Exmouth are ready to be wined and dined in style. Hopefully Palm has something to offer everyone. As well as a fabulous cocktail menu we also have a fantastic offering of spirits and some thirst-quenching beers and ciders.

“Palm serves Sunday Collab coffee which can be enjoyed in our tropical marquee, which will be welcome shelter if this weather persists! After what feels like a long drought, we’re finally opening up the watering hole!”

The bar uses top quality spirits, such as, Bacardi, Olmeca, Bombay Sapphire, Deadman’s Fingers, St Germain, Buffalo Trace, Grey Goose and Patron.

The beautiful building was once home to the Globe Hotel, in the late 1700s, and shortly after became the Masonic Hall for the Sun Lodge in 1808.

The Palm's outdoor marquee in The Strand - Credit: William Griffiths

The building is best known under the guise of Clapps Café which was established in 1863 and served the residents of Exmouth with tea and sweet delights until 1967.

It was the aesthetics of Clapps Café that inspired Palm’s interior design, with the sweeping oak staircase once again taking centre stage.

Martin added: “With our tropical furnishings and exotic palms, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d walked into a cabana in Zanzibar!”