New Exmouth care home reaches topping out stage

Published: 3:00 PM February 10, 2021

A new care home development in Exmouth celebrates a major milestone, reaching the topping out stage, marking the completion of the latest phase of the construction programme for the 75-bed project.

The new home, officially named Raleigh Manor Care Home, has been built by McGoff Construction, and is owned and operated by Barchester Healthcare.

The home will provide personalised residential and dementia care for older people in Exmouth and the surrounding areas. The first residents will be able to move into the home this summer.

Barchester Healthcare said it is committed to providing a premium caring experience. We take pride in getting to know each of our residents to provide tailored care and support, ensuring dignity and choice in every aspect of daily life.

A spokesman for the company said: "Staff at Raleigh Manor will celebrate life and ensure there is plenty on offer for all tastes and abilities."

Once open, the home will provide a Life Enrichment programme which includes a choice of daily activities so that residents can continue to do the things they love, try something new and above all keep the enjoyment in every day.

Chefs will prepare delicious, nutritious home-cooked meals from seasonal menus, created with residents’ preferences in mind.

The spokesman added: "Barchester Healthcare delivers the highest quality of dementia care, with all staff trained in specialist dementia care.

"The home will have a dedicated Memory Lane community which is specially designed to provide the best sensory environment for those living with dementia, and easy for residents to navigate.

"The Memory Lane community will include a life-skills kitchen to help maintain a level of independence in carrying out daily activities, such as setting the table and helping to prepare food.

"There will be a ‘magic table’, an interactive, multi-sensory projector that offers opportunities to play games in order to increase physical and social interactions, and most of all, to have a bit of fun.

"Our continually evolving approach to dementia care is developed through the latest research and our own expertise gained over the past 25 years, ensuring residents live a fulfilled, enriched and comfortable life."



