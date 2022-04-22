News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
New barbers 'snipping' up trade in Exmouth

Adam Manning

Published: 4:12 PM April 22, 2022
east devon

New barber shop, the Refinery opens in Exmouth town centre. - Credit: Google Maps

A new barbershop is opening in Exmouth town centre.

The 'Refinery' opened to the public last Monday, April 11. Taking over the old business Nail Bowl on the Parade, Exmouth Town Centre.

As well to a barber, the refinery also offers an aesthetics practitioner a nail technician and hopes to branch into piercings when their licence is approved by East Devon District Council. 

The owners of the shop had been a barber in Plymouth, before moving to Exmouth a few years ago to open their new shop.

Owner Joanne Coole told the Journal: "We are open to the public now, but organising an official opening with the Exmouth Steve Gazzard soon. We are a family run business with friendly service and decades of experience.

"I also know a bit of British Sign Language, which I hope will invite children from Exmouth Deaf Academy to choose us for haircuts."

They hope the Exmouth mayor's schedule isn't too busy snd they don't have to wait long for an official opening.

