Village's new salon joins fight against climate change

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 August 2019

Sarah Leese and Stephinie Murdoch outside their new Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9123. Picture: Terry Ife

Sarah Leese and Stephinie Murdoch outside their new Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9123. Picture: Terry Ife

Saving the planet is a passion project for the co-owner of a new environmentally-friendly hairdressers in Woodbury.

Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9117. Picture: Terry IfeSalon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9117. Picture: Terry Ife

Salon no 8, run by Stephinie Murdoch and Sarah Leese, uses recyclable or reusable materials and boasts a shampoo and conditioner refill bar.

The hairdressers has opened in the place of the Bike Inn, in The Arch, Woodbury.

Mrs Murdoch, who has been a hairdresser for 11 years, said even the smallest changes can make a difference when it comes to climate change.

She said: "I am very passionate about being eco friendly - some small changes can make a massive difference.

Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9115. Picture: Terry IfeSalon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9115. Picture: Terry Ife

"We've had so much interest and support so far and have worked so hard to quickly open for the community."

Salon no 8's refill bar gives customers a chance to bring in their own containers from home and pay for shampoo and conditioner per 300ml top up.

One of their product ranges is 'cruelty free' and the salon has also introduced a vegan-friendly line of products.

Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9111. Picture: Terry IfeSalon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9111. Picture: Terry Ife

Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9107. Picture: Terry IfeSalon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9107. Picture: Terry Ife

Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9105. Picture: Terry IfeSalon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9105. Picture: Terry Ife

Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9099. Picture: Terry IfeSalon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9099. Picture: Terry Ife

Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9097. Picture: Terry IfeSalon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9097. Picture: Terry Ife

Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9095. Picture: Terry IfeSalon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9095. Picture: Terry Ife

