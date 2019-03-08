Village's new salon joins fight against climate change

Sarah Leese and Stephinie Murdoch outside their new Salon No8 in Woodbury. Ref exe 30 19TI 9123. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Saving the planet is a passion project for the co-owner of a new environmentally-friendly hairdressers in Woodbury.

Salon no 8, run by Stephinie Murdoch and Sarah Leese, uses recyclable or reusable materials and boasts a shampoo and conditioner refill bar.

The hairdressers has opened in the place of the Bike Inn, in The Arch, Woodbury.

Mrs Murdoch, who has been a hairdresser for 11 years, said even the smallest changes can make a difference when it comes to climate change.

She said: "I am very passionate about being eco friendly - some small changes can make a massive difference.

"We've had so much interest and support so far and have worked so hard to quickly open for the community."

Salon no 8's refill bar gives customers a chance to bring in their own containers from home and pay for shampoo and conditioner per 300ml top up.

One of their product ranges is 'cruelty free' and the salon has also introduced a vegan-friendly line of products.

