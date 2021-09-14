New electric vehicle charging hubs given the green light

Published: 11:27 AM September 14, 2021

27 neighbourhoods across Teignbridge, Exeter and East Devon are set to receive state of the art rapid electric vehicle charging points.



It follows Devon County Council’s highways committees giving the plans the green light.



The charging ‘hubs’ are the next phase of a private-sector led scheme that includes Devon County Council, Regen, Co Cars, ZPN Energy and Gamma Energy.



Funded by Innovate UK and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, the scheme aims to deliver a network of charge points across Exeter and the surrounding area over the next two years.



In East Devon the three sites are St Andrews Road and Halsdon Road in Exmouth and Younghayes Road in Cranbrook, with this site including a Co Car.



This project is part of a nationwide move to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality - the government has announced a ban on the sales of new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel from 2030. A key aim is to increase local access to electric vehicle charging points for those areas where people can only park on the street.



The rapid chargers have been developed by ZPN Energy, while Gamma Energy, based at Exeter Science Park, has developed the renewable energy technology that will power the chargers. The rapid chargers use a cutting-edge energy storage system enabling vehicles to charge very quickly.



A typical unit will provide 75 miles of travel after 30 min of charge (25Kwh) at a cost of £7.50 (30p per kWh).



Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Highways Management, said: “We know that many are seriously considering buying an electric vehicle and access charging points will be a major factor in their decision.



“DCC has been working with a number of partners recently including Highways England and the district councils to deliver a network of charging points across the county.



“This exciting project with the public sector is a major part of that and will give residents access to charge points in the heart of their communities.”