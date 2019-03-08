Advanced search

Eco books for children at Budleigh Salterton primary school

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 August 2019

Fromt: Bella Bazley, Katie Gracie, Charlie Tett, Arthur Baker and Aiden Howe. Rear: Lion Alan Lowe, Lions club chair Peter Holmes and headteacher Steve Hitchcock. Picture: St Peter's Primary School

Fromt: Bella Bazley, Katie Gracie, Charlie Tett, Arthur Baker and Aiden Howe. Rear: Lion Alan Lowe, Lions club chair Peter Holmes and headteacher Steve Hitchcock. Picture: St Peter's Primary School

Children in Budleigh Salterton have been given books to educate them about the environment.

Budleigh Lions Club has given the books, written by teachers in Cornwall, to help pupils understand the environmental impact of their actions.

The school, in Moor Lane, has been active with attempting to reduce its carbon footprint and leading the way of reducing single-use plastics.

Pupils are also encouraged to be 'courageous advocates' for the planet by writing letters calling for change.

Teachers and pupils  have lobbied lunch suppliers to stop using plastics,  and pens and pencils are re-used.

Headteacher Steve Hitchcock thanked Budleigh Lions Club for the books.

He said: "We were very grateful to receive a present from the Lions club in the form of a set of Eco books."

The Lions Club is aiming to get the books into every school in Devon and  Cornwall.

