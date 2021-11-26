Local care partnership set up for Devon to prepare for winter

The Eastern Devon Local Care Partnership is hosting an online conference on Friday (November 26) to help tackle key health issues affecting East Devon.

The one-day event will bring together over 100 people from the NHS, Councils and the voluntary and community sector to plan to better meet the health and wellbeing needs of East Devon residents, and aims to tackle key issues affecting those in our area. loneliness and social isolation; children and young people’s mental health and unpaid carers.

The new Eastern Local Care Partnership covers a large area in Devon ranging from Axminster to Okehampton and includes Exeter, with a total population of around 400,000 people. The Local Care Plan has been established as part of the Devon Integrated Care System.

CS Devon’s Chair Jane Milligan said, “When we work more closely and in partnership with organisations we can remove some of the barriers that lead to disjointed care. We already have lots of great examples in Devon of the benefits that can be brought about through joined-up working. These include our vaccination outreach programme and joint recruitment of health and care staff by local authorities and the NHS.

“We know that by working collaboratively with organisations and voluntary and community groups we can better meet health and care needs across Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, coordinate services and plan future services in a way that improves population health and reduces inequalities between different groups. Ultimately it can help people to live longer, healthier lives.”

Tim Golby, Associate Director of Commissioning at Devon County Council said: “For Local Care Partnerships to really work local communities and neighbourhoods need to be at their heart, shaping and influencing the future shape and delivery of health, care and wellbeing support and services. There is so much incredible work already happening across Eastern Devon but there is so much more that we can all do together to make that work more common, easier to initiate and grow and be even more effective in improving health and wellbeing for our residents.



