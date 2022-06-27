Thirteen new detectives join Devon and Cornwall Police via Police Now’s national detective programme

Thirteen new trainee Detective Constables join Devon and Cornwall Police via Police Now’s national detective programme, having completed their initial academy training.

Their training began in March, when 170 new officers were attested at Police Now’s detective academy.

Trainee Detective Constable Megan Singleton joins Devon and Cornwall Police, from her previous career as a Data Analyst.

She said: "The Police Now academy has been incredibly enjoyable. We have been lucky to be taught by very experienced serving and retired police officers, who have been both an inspiration and huge support to us all.

“The academy has prepared us well to go into force and get fully involved in serving our communities, and I am very excited for the next stage of this programme. It is challenging at times but very rewarding and we have all built great friendships. We are all looking forward to being in Devon and Cornwall Police to apply what we have learnt at academy and continue to build on the invaluable skills and knowledge we have gained.”

Trainee Detective Constable Paola Fantini also joins the force today via Police Now’s programme. Paola, originally from Italy, joins the service after working as a drama teacher in Canada and volunteering with refugees in York.

She said: “It’s been an exciting journey from Italy, to Canada, to the University of York and finally to Police Now. I feel very excited and a little bit nervous to have reached this point, but I am thrilled to be landing in force where I can start to make a real difference to people’s lives as a detective constable.”

The new officers will now continue Police Now’s two-year National Detective Programme within their force, where they will be supported by Police Now coaches and force colleagues to play an integral part in solving crimes and supporting victims of crime across Devon and Cornwall.

They will also work towards their Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice in partnership with the University of Huddersfield.

Applications for the next intake of Police Now’s National Detective Programme are currently open.