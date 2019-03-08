New crossing for road linking Exmouth and Exeter

A new toucan crossing will be installed on the A376 Exeter Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A new toucan crossing is set to be installed on the main road between Exeter and Exmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillors unanimously agreed last Tuesday to approve a scheme that will see a pedestrian and cycle crossing connect northern Exmouth to the Exe Estuary Trail via the National Trust, Lower Halsdon Farm and a public path.

The East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) backed the plans that will see the toucan crossing built on the A376.

Dave Black, head of planning, transportation and environment, in a report to the HATOC said the scheme would enable cyclists to use the crossing to access a shared path into Estuary View and to provide cycling and walking access to the Exe Estuary Trail for onward leisure links into the town or to Lympstone, Exeter and Dawlish.

He added: “The proposed crossing also provides a safe pedestrian facility for residential properties to cross the A376 and access bus stops or other local facilities in the town.

“Improved crossing facilities will enhance links between residential areas and the established multiuse-trail leisure network.

“This will have a positive effect on promoting healthy and sustainable travel within the community and it is recommended that the scheme be approved for construction to support pedestrian and cyclist safety and to improve access to leisure and local facilities.”

The chosen location, next to the Lower Halsdon Farm Path, was identified as the best site for the crossing as it would not require the relocation or removal of the existing speed camera.

The estimated scheme cost of the scheme is £97,500, which includes an allowance for contingencies and also for night working to minimise disruption to traffic on the A376.

Councillors backed the scheme, with Cllr Richard Scott saying that the recommendation was welcomed.

Cllr Pauline Stott added: “This is really good news for the area as we have wanted this for a long time.”

The scheme was unanimously supported.