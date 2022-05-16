Budleigh Lions support town's new community larder

Budleigh Salterton Lions president Richard Allen with Greg and Amy from The Gingerbread House - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions

A new community larder has been set up in Budleigh Salterton, offering free food to anyone who needs it.

The owner of The Gingerbread House, Chris Fletch, started putting basic food staples on covered shelves in the café's yard last week, and said anybody who is struggling with the cost of living crisis is welcome to help themselves.

The initiative is being supported by the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, whose president Richard Allen came to meet Chris and gave him £50 in cash to help buy supplies. The Lions had also organised a collection for Exmouth Food Bank last week.

Lions president Richard Allen hands over £50 to Greg from The Gingerbread House - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions

Richard said: “When Chris and I met we both agreed that no one should be going hungry - he is doing something really special for our local community.

“The Budleigh Lions will be organising more local food collections in the near future.

“In the meantime people can donate at the Gingerbread House at 44, High Street, or at Food Bank collection points in the Co-op, Spar, Tesco Express and Pynes Farm Shop."

The Gingerbread House, Budleigh Salterton - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions

Chris said: "We’d like to thank Richard and the rest of the Budleigh Lions for their support with our community food larder so far.

“Richard and I spoke about a few things today, mostly families that need support as well as the amount of people who suffered domestic violence during the lockdown.

“We will be working with the Budleigh Lions as much as we can going forward."