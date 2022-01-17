New comedy show coming to Exmouth Pavilion next month

A new comedy show is coming to Exmouth Pavilion this February.

Waves of laughter will be at Exmouth Pavilion from Friday, February 18 2022, featuring comedy ventriloquist Steve Hewlett and comedians Harry Stachini and Suzy Bennett.

Steve Hewlett has been in the business for 25 years and was a finalist for Britains Got Talent in 2013, Harry Stanchini started performing comedy after attending a Hot Water Comedy course in 2013 at the tender age of 18 and since then was named in the top 3 of the Southport New Comedian of the year competition in 2014, and Suzy Bennett "tickles" audiences with her saucy comedy since “accidentally” reaching the finals of Jimmy Carr’s Comedy Idol on her first gig,

Suitable for those aged 16 and over you can book your tickets on the Exmouth Pavilion website or at the Box Office.