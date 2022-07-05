News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Transforming Exmouth’s seafront into a collaborative canvas

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 3:22 PM July 5, 2022
Peter Blyth, Beach Safety Officer, East Devon District Council and artist Anna Fitzgerald

Peter Blyth, Beach Safety Officer, East Devon District Council and artist Anna Fitzgerald - Credit: EDDC.

Exmouth residents are being invited to help turn a section of the seafront into an ever-changing work of art. 

Local artist Anna Fitzgerald is working with East Devon District Council to transform the part of Exmouth’s flood defences known as the Abode of Love. It is popular with tourists and local residents who use the bays for picnics and music practice, or sheltering from the sun. 

Anna wants to involve Exmouth’s artists and the wider community in a project to create a collaborative mural. 

She said: “I want to engage with everyone who loves Exmouth beach and uses the Abode. Our communities are really creative so we are working together to develop the site by transforming it into a collaborative canvas.” 

The mural will be looked after by East Devon District Council’s Streetscene team. 

Anyone who would like to get involved in the art project can contact Anna through her Sea Dog Art Facebook page or by coming to the Abode of Love on a Tuesday between 4pm and 8pm. 

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Crow court exterior

Angry passenger keyed a car in disabled parking dispute

Court Reporter

person
exmouth

Exmouth business create leggings to raise funds for Hospiscare

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Councillors formally support bid for levelling up fund

Phillip Churn, LDRS and Adam Manning.

Logo Icon
Elaine and Marilyn, daughters of Digger Rogers in front of the boat

Floral boat dedicated to Budleigh fisherman Digger Rogers

Dan Wilkins

person