Transforming Exmouth’s seafront into a collaborative canvas

Exmouth residents are being invited to help turn a section of the seafront into an ever-changing work of art.

Local artist Anna Fitzgerald is working with East Devon District Council to transform the part of Exmouth’s flood defences known as the Abode of Love. It is popular with tourists and local residents who use the bays for picnics and music practice, or sheltering from the sun.

Anna wants to involve Exmouth’s artists and the wider community in a project to create a collaborative mural.

She said: “I want to engage with everyone who loves Exmouth beach and uses the Abode. Our communities are really creative so we are working together to develop the site by transforming it into a collaborative canvas.”

The mural will be looked after by East Devon District Council’s Streetscene team.

Anyone who would like to get involved in the art project can contact Anna through her Sea Dog Art Facebook page or by coming to the Abode of Love on a Tuesday between 4pm and 8pm.