New cafe set to open at Exmouth Leisure Centre.

This is what the finished project will look like. - Credit: EDDC.

A new cafe is due to open at Exmouth Leisure Centre.

Work on the new Coastline Café got underway last month (June 15) and are due to last five weeks.

A spokesperson for LED Community Leisure said: "We are incredibly excited to bring a great tasting range of healthy drinks, snacks sourced from local suppliers.

"Customers can expect a relaxing environment to catch up with friends after a morning class, a space to unwind whilst the children are at their swimming lessons or delicious treats and beverages to refuel after a tough workout."

They ensure minimal disruption to the Leisure Centre operations, but the dry side male changing rooms will be closed throughout the project.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and recommend all male customers use the westside changing village instead."

