A new era for Transition Exmouth - incoming chair to network with other eco groups

Nicky Nicholls, the new chairman of Transition Exmouth. Picture: Transition Exmouth Archant

The future of an Exmouth community group which champions the fight against climate change has been secured.

On the back of a stark warning from outgoing chairman Adrian Toole, 11 people came forward to be part of its umbrella committee at its AGM in September.

Mr Toole, who has served as chairman for five years, had expressed concerns that if no new chairman came forward, the group would close.

Nicky Nicholls, who helped organise Exmouth Festival when she worked for the town council, has now been selected as the group's new chairman and a number of other roles have also been filled.

She said: "My concern for our environment and climate has always driven the way I live and parent.

"I've been involved in discussions with many of the environmental groups in Exmouth, talking about the need for an umbrella organisation to help us all communicate with one another.

"Transition's constitution makes it the ideal vehicle for this and my key commitment as chair will be to work on networking the many 'eco' groups within Exmouth."

Mr Toole will stay on with Transition Exmouth in a mentor role.

Mother-of-two Catherine Causely, who has experience in the agricultural sector, has become events officer.

New secretary Carol Jay, who was previously the coordinator for Recycling in Ottery (RiO), wants to launch a new website.

She said: "I am keen to set up a website which gives access to information about what each person and business can do about climate change and helping the environment, with links to local groups and suppliers who can help."

Doreen Sandham continues as treasurer while Jane Habermeh, who was involved with Transition Exmouth when it was first formed, has rejoined the committee.

Other members of the umbrella group are Andy Lock, Jan Gannaway, town councillor Mike Rosser, Simon Pardoe and 'father' of Transition Exmouth Noel Harrower.

The group plans to organise a networking event with representatives from other groups with an interest in the environment.

Anyone interested in getting involved should email transitionexmouth@gmail.com or call the secretary on 07816 047676.