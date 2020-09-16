Budleigh Probus elects a new chairman via Zoom

Using the virtual platform Zoom, members of the Budleigh Salterton Probus Club elected a new chairman at their annual general meeting on September 3.

Peter Walker, a keen golfer and supporter of Watford Football Club, was voted to take over the reins for the forthcoming year.

An active member of Probus since 2016, Peter has often organised lunches and excursions to places of interest for members and their wives. He moved to Budleigh in 2015 after retiring as a company director in the dairy industry.

Budleigh Probus has temporarily suspended its twice-monthly meetings due to the pandemic but hopes to recommence activities after Christmas.

Meanwhile, members have kept in contact by phone and through a monthly newsletter laced with humorous stories.

A programme of online talks for members has been scheduled, until the traditional meetings at Budleigh Football Club can resume. The first such presentation will take place on Thursday, September 17 and will consider the exploratory voyages of Captain James Cook.

Anyone interested in joining should contact membership secretary Neville Lister on 07976 851 549