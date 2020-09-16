Advanced search

Budleigh Probus elects a new chairman via Zoom

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 September 2020

A Zoom meeting including members of the Budleigh Probus club Picture: Budleigh Salterton Probus

A Zoom meeting including members of the Budleigh Probus club Picture: Budleigh Salterton Probus

Budleigh Salterton Probus

Using the virtual platform Zoom, members of the Budleigh Salterton Probus Club elected a new chairman at their annual general meeting on September 3.

The new chairman of Budleigh Salterton Probus Club - Peter WalkerThe new chairman of Budleigh Salterton Probus Club - Peter Walker

Peter Walker, a keen golfer and supporter of Watford Football Club, was voted to take over the reins for the forthcoming year.

An active member of Probus since 2016, Peter has often organised lunches and excursions to places of interest for members and their wives. He moved to Budleigh in 2015 after retiring as a company director in the dairy industry.

Budleigh Probus has temporarily suspended its twice-monthly meetings due to the pandemic but hopes to recommence activities after Christmas.

Meanwhile, members have kept in contact by phone and through a monthly newsletter laced with humorous stories.

A programme of online talks for members has been scheduled, until the traditional meetings at Budleigh Football Club can resume. The first such presentation will take place on Thursday, September 17 and will consider the exploratory voyages of Captain James Cook.

Anyone interested in joining should contact membership secretary Neville Lister on 07976 851 549

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! That was the sporting week...

Sports Quiz header

Town in home FA Vase action - home game also for Budleigh Salterton - today’s local football

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Budleigh Probus elects a new chairman via Zoom

A Zoom meeting including members of the Budleigh Probus club Picture: Budleigh Salterton Probus

Charity coastwalker seeks ‘kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation in Exmouth

Chris Howard took this selfie in Lyme Regis.

Support farmers and respect the countryside they work in - Jemma Pyne column

Jemma Pyne