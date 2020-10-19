Advanced search

Budleigh Music Festival appoints new chair

PUBLISHED: 10:05 19 October 2020

Kate Somerby, the new chairman of Budleigh Music Festival. Picture: Kate Somerby

Kate Somerby, the new chairman of Budleigh Music Festival. Picture: Kate Somerby

Budleigh Music Festival has a new chairman.

Kate Somerby, who has lived in Budleigh Salterton for five years, has been appointed to the position.

With a rich musical background, which began at an early age when she learned how to play the violin and piano, Kate brings with her experience of work in the theatre – both as an actor and director.

She has also had educational experience in drama and music and currently works for Trinity College, in London, as a senior examiner.

Kate said: “If we want our great cultural heritage to survive for future generations, there has never been a more important time to get involved and be part of the solution.

“I don’t imagine it will be easy, but I’m determined to do what I can to keep artists in work and audiences inspired.”

A spokesman for the festival said: “We are delighted that Kate is bringing her wealth of expertise to the festival, working alongside our artistic director, Jason Thornton, fellow trustees, and management committee members to deliver our work for the future.”

