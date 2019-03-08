Advanced search

New mayor of Budleigh elected

PUBLISHED: 12:14 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 14 May 2019

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt with her deputy Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt with her deputy Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Archant

Caz Sismore-Hunt will be the mayor of Budleigh Salterton for the next 12 months

The new mayor of Budleigh Salterton is anticipating an 'interesting' year for the town council with as many as four new councillors involved.

At the annual meeting of Budleigh Salterton Town Council, Caz Sismore-Hunt was elected as mayor with Mike Hilliar chosen as the deputy.

The town council seats were not contested in the recent elections, but as a result, there are currently three new councillors with one seat still vacant.

Cllr Sismore-Hunt said: "I am delighted to be chairman of the town council.

"For the year to come, we have got new councillors which means it is going to be an interesting time for the town council."

At the meeting, former mayor Steve Hall - who did not stand for re-election - was presented with a commemorative plaque to mark his time on the council.

Previously, Courtney Richards, Chris Kitson and Tony Gooding were also presented with plaques as they did not stand in the elections.

