Budleigh is gearing up for a bumper tourist season by giving its guide to what’s on in the town a major overhaul.

The new guide, which is available from the Budleigh Information Centre for a suggested donation of between £1 and £2, features pictures by regional photographers.

The new-look Budleigh guide - Credit: Budleigh Information Centre

The information centre, in Fore Street, has also launched a new website – www.lovebudleigh.com - which is designed to offer residents information while also attracting tourists to the seaside resort.

The site offers information on events, weather, tide times, clubs and societies, festivals and drama, as well as the varied leisure pursuits available and local independent businesses and attractions.

Website logos have also had an overhaul.

The newly-design logo for the Love Budleigh website - Credit: Budleigh Information Centre





The old website www.visitbudleigh.com will re-direct people to the new site.

Helen Warren, director of the information centre, said: “The Information Centre is a self-funding Community Interest Company (CIC) which relies on donations and revenue from ticket sales and advertising to cover its running costs.

“This guide is result of a lot of hard work from volunteers in co-ordination with local specialists who provided information on the Lower Otter Restoration Project and the Pebblebed Heaths, the Otter Valley and the wildlife and flora to be found in the area.”

Budleigh Information Centre thanked the Norman Family Charitable Trust, Atlas Translations, and East Devon AONB for their grant support to create this new website, which has been designed by a local web developer, Bright Blue C.