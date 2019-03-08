New Brazilian minister to take charge of services at Exmouth church in time for Easter

Josep and his wife Patrice, with their six-year-old daughter Natalia. Picture courtesy of Jane Trethewey Archant

An Exmouth church will welcome a new minister in time for Easter – and he is travelling more than 5,000 to make it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bishop Josep Rossello will begin his new appointment next week at Christ Church, in North Street, after six months of preparations to relocate from Brazil, where he has been serving for more than 11 years.

During that time, Mr Rossello has built 30 congregations across Brazil, Columbia and Venezuela.

His first service preaching at the Free Church of England fellowship will be Easter Sunday.

Mr Rossello and his wife Patrice, a doctor in Brazil, felt a calling to England more than a year ago and answered the need for a minister at Christ Church back in November.

Services over Easter at Christ Church involve a Palm Sunday all-age Service on April 14, from 10.30am, a Tenebrae service on Maundy Thursday, coffee morning and Easter craft and egg hunt on Easter Saturday, from 11am and Easter Sunday Service at 10.30am.