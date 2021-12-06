Budleigh author's latest book launches this week

A new book by Budleigh author Linda Finlay is set to be launched this week.

Appealing to fans of the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton, Farringdon's Fate is based in the fictional Nettlecombe Manor, nestled in the rolling hills of Devon, it's home to Lord Farringdon and his second wife, Lady Charlotte. As if running the vast estate wasn’t enough, Lord Farringdon has five daughters to keep him busy. Lady Charlotte is determined that the betrothal of the eldest, Louisa, should be celebrated with a ball, and summons a corsetière from Exeter to measure them up for new corsets.

Front cover of Farringdon Fate - Credit: Linda Finlay

Apprentice Jane Haydon arrives at Nettlecombe for the fittings. Having never set foot in such a grand home, Jane is disturbed to hear tell of a gipsy’s curse which has haunted the family for generations.

Adding to an already flourishing plethora of 10 published novels, on subjects such as lacemaking and willow weaving, each one is based on a local East Devon craft which, in order to write authentically and place herself firmly in the shoes of her heroines, she has learned to do herself. However, it is people and their problems that make for a good story and, with so much interesting material to work with, it is easy for Linda to let her imagination run as wild as the West Country landscape which has inspired her writing.

Its been described as "a treasure of a read" by Devon Life magazine and "warm and atmospheric, you can practically taste the sea breeze" by the Sunday Express.

The book is out this Thursday (December 9) costing £7.99 and can be bought at all good retailers, and is also available in Ebook and Kindle.



