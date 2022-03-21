New rent-a-beach hut scheme at Budleigh

The team from East Devon District Council installing the new beach huts for the 2022 season. - Credit: East Devon District Council.

This summer, you can rent a beach hut at Budleigh Salterton.

Running from April 1, until October 23, A large beach hut for a day will cost £35 and £110 for the week. A small hut for the day will be £32 and for a week, £100.

The new scheme by East Devon District Council includes five large huts and seven small ones. The new huts were put in place last week, replacing the broken structures from last season.

EDDC Budleigh and Raleigh ward Councillor Paul Jarvis said: “This can only be a step forward in sharing our wonderful resources. Both locals and visitors can both enjoy the use of the huts, giving them all a truly unique Budleigh experience.”

Cllr for Budleigh, Tom Wright, added: “It will be wonderful to be able to offer these bright new beach huts. After two dreadful years an omen of things to come.”

To make a booking, call 01395 445275 or email info@visitbudleigh.com.