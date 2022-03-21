News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

New rent-a-beach hut scheme at Budleigh

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:11 AM March 21, 2022
east devon

The team from East Devon District Council installing the new beach huts for the 2022 season. - Credit: East Devon District Council.

This summer, you can rent a beach hut at Budleigh Salterton. 

Running from April 1, until October 23, A large beach hut for a day will cost £35 and £110 for the week. A small hut for the day will be £32 and for a week, £100.

The new scheme by East Devon District Council includes five large huts and seven small ones. The new huts were put in place last week, replacing the broken structures from last season. 

EDDC Budleigh and Raleigh ward Councillor Paul Jarvis said: “This can only be a step forward in sharing our wonderful resources. Both locals and visitors can both enjoy the use of the huts, giving them all a truly unique Budleigh experience.”

Cllr for Budleigh, Tom Wright, added: “It will be wonderful to be able to offer these bright new beach huts. After two dreadful years an omen of things to come.”

To make a booking, call 01395 445275 or email info@visitbudleigh.com.

East Devon News
Exmouth News
Budleigh News

Don't Miss

Dr Paul Johnson, clinical chair of the NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group

Second Covid booster jabs to be offered in Devon

Ollie Heptinstall, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Measures have been introduced at Exmouth Indoor Market to help customers observe social distancing a

Exmouth prepares to support Ukrainian refugees if they arrive in Devon

Philippa Davies

person
For their hopes for the town in 2014, a number of Exmouth's residents said that local shops were poo

Police stepping up patrols after reports of rise in begging in Exmouth

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth inshore lifeboat in action

Drifting boat recovered by Exmouth RNLI

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon