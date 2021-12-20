Two new art installations at Thelma Hulbert Gallery in the new year

Children of Unquiet will be on show in Honiton - Credit: Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Two immersive film installations by an international artist will be on show in Honiton and Exmouth next month.

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) in Honiton and Ocean in Exmouth are hosting two immersive film installations by Mikhail Karikis from January 15 to March 5.

Karikis is a Greek/British artist based in London and Lisbon and his work in moving image, sound, performance and other media is exhibited in leading contemporary art biennials, museums including the TATE and Whitechapel Gallery, and film festivals internationally.

The pieces coming to East Devon - Children of Unquiet in Honiton and SeaWomen in Exmouth - share the experience of two very different communities; a fisherwomen from the 'haenyeo' community on Jeju island, Korea, and children brought up by the geothermal powerplant in Devil’s Valley, Tuscany.

Both communities have a unique relationship to their environment which is rich in natural resources.

As processes of extraction evolve, this way of life is increasingly threatened. Through sounds of labour and community, Karikis encourages thinking around legacy, resistance and possible sustainable futures, across the generations.

"Children of Unquiet was created with a group of 45 children living in Devil’s Valley in Tuscany, a volcanic landscape and home to the world’s first geothermal power station," said a spokesperson.

"The area has become depopulated following the automation of the process of generating energy. The children take over the empty spaces, recreating the noises of both the natural and man-made landscape: the hissing of steam, the bubbling of water and groaning and rumbling of metal work. It is through their collective voice that we can imagine resistance and change."

Sea Women is going on show in Exmouth - Credit: Mikhail Karikis

Meanwhile, SeaWomen is an audio-visual installation capturing the experience of a 'haenyeo' woman’s day at sea.

The 'haenyeo' are an ancient and fast-vanishing community who dive to depths of up to twenty metres with no oxygen supply to catch seafood, collect seaweed and find pearls.

"The audio scenes include a rhythmic rowing work-song; the reverberant hubbub of the women’s communal baths, a sudden violent thunderstorm and the 'sumbisori' a high-pitched and dolphin-like whistling noise of the diving women’s traditional breathing technique. This soundscape, along with the women’s profession are on the verge of disappearance," the spokesperson said.

As part of the showcase, THG will feature a Climate Conversations event on February 11 with special guests including artist Mikhail and the Be The Change Society, an Exeter-based society focused on sustainability campaigning on and off the Exeter University campus.

Ruth Gooding, THG curator and arts development manager, said: "This winter, we are delighted to open our 2022 programme Creative Communities and the Land, with two immersive film installations by international artist Mikhail Karikis - Children of Unquiet 2014 and SeaWomen 2012.In partnership with Arts and Culture, University of Exeter, we invite audiences to consider sustainable futures across the generations.

"The project, which opens at THG, Honiton and Ocean, Exmouth, on January 15, will be accompanied by a public programme, which continues our series of Climate Conversations with our communities."

Alongside Karikis' films at THG, will be an exhibition documenting a unique selection of the work and process of contemporary, Bristol-based theatre-maker, Tom Bailey.

Creating and touring work both in the UK and internationally through his company, Mechanimal, Bailey's work explores our human relationship to a changing planet.

For more details, log on to www.thelmahulbert.com