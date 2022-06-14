New app helps farmer purchase livestock and invest in infrastructure

A new funding product designed to help farmer purchase livestock and other inputs with borrowing money is being launched.

The £10m Breedr Cashflow fund can also free-up capital to invest in infrastructure, based on the value of livestock on the farm.

The Breedr app, which was launched in 2019, allows for easy recording of weights, movements, breeding information and medicine usage. And it has easy-to-read analytics reports to help farmers improve the efficiency, productivity and profitability of their businesses.

“As a farmer I know that this year we’ve seen huge price inflation, so many are struggling with cashflow, even though beef and lamb prices are the highest in generations,” explains Ian Wheal, CEO of Breedr.

“We have now raised a £10m fund which we are prepared to lend to farmers who have a track record of recording with us. We want to support all farmers including beef, sheep, new entrants, tenants, growers, finishers and supply chains.

“Banks generally only fund against fixed assets like land and buildings, but we recognise that not only are your animals are a valuable asset in themselves, they grow in value every day.”

Farmers who have weighed their animals and recorded other basic information about their cattle on the app are eligible to apply for funding against the value of their animals.

Mr Wheal added. “We know that farmers who weigh often and record their medicines on Breedr are good farmers. By seeing this data being added to the system we can release cash against them, with rapid approval so you can get on with the business of farming.”

Farmer Ian Davies has used the Breedr app and Cashflow option to help achieve his farm’s potential.

“Before using the Cashflow system we budgeted to buy only 60 cattle each year because any lump sum tied up would be too great a financial risk,” he said.

Farmers who want to access Cashflow should sign up to the free livestock app and then contact the trading team using the in-app tools. Find out more at www.Breedr.co.