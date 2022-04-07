New app for Exmouth's dino brass rubbing trail

A free app has been developed to guide people around Exmouth’s popular dinosaur brass rubbing trail.

It is now available on Ordnance Survey’s Secret Stories app, which offers self-guided tours around towns and cities.

Secret Stories was developed after Ordnance Survey (OS) became aware that during Covid lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions, many people were taking an interest in going for walks and exploring their local area. OS joined forces with local towns and cities to create a selection of self-guided tours designed for people on ‘staycations’ or looking for ideas to entertain children during the summer holiday.

Exmouth already had a Dinosaur Trail, featuring 15 brass rubbing plaques, but people had to pick up a map and activity pack from the Tourist Information Office. These are still available, but it’s now possible to download an app to guide you along the route, after the town council joined forces with OS to create a ‘secret story’.

Veronica Boatman, Tourism Officer for Exmouth Town Council said: “We immediately saw the potential and a brilliant opportunity to use the app to enhance the dinosaur brass-rubbing trail. Working in partnership with Ordnance Survey, the ‘Exmouth’s Brassed-Off Dinosaurs’ trail was created. We really hope that children and families enjoy it as much as we did in developing it.”

The trail is a circular walk with clues to solve in order to find the brass rubbing plaques. Along the way there are stories told in a similar way to Horrible Histories.

People can bring their own paper and crayons or collect a ‘dinosaur pack’ with everything needed from the Exmouth Tourist Information, 45A The Strand, for £1. Further details can be found on the visitexmouth.org website.

OS said: “The Secret Stories app is free to download and brings towns and cities to life, with each self-guided tour revealing a diverse and interesting mixture of folklore, celebrity, history and myth as you follow the route around.

“Each Secret Stories tour varies, but can contain a mixture of audio clips, images, challenges, puzzles, teasers and directions to help you immerse yourself in each location as you move from story to story.”