Published: 3:00 PM January 29, 2021

A Clyst St Mary-based company has developed a product which will help in the fight against Covid-19.

Clean air technology company Atmos-Clear Limited has created UVC santizer that can disinfect enclosed spaces where people have a high risk of contracting the virus.

Independent testing concluded that the Atmos-Clear AIR has an antimicrobial success rate of 99.9 per cent against microorganisms, bacteria, mould and viruses – including Covid-19.

The Atmos-Clear AIR works by drawing in air and bombarding it with UVC which destroys the DNA structure of viruses, bacteria and moulds, leaving them unable to replicate, effectively killing them.

Developed during lockdown and manufactured at an undisclosed location in Devon, the Atmos-Clear team applied scientifically known fact to design their Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation unit, and are now in full production.

Sales director, Shaun Greenslade said: “It is satisfying to know that we are doing our bit to help protect people.”