Nello gearing up for 20th anniversary event in 2019

The Nello marks 20 years raising funds for FORCE in 2019. Picture: FORCE Archant

An annual cycle challenge held in memory of a late Topsham restaurateur is looking to mark 20 years by breaking the £1 million fundraising barrier.

Organisers of The Nello, held on the first Sunday of June every year since 1999, are hoping to raise at least £100,000 for the FORCE cancer charity – a feat which would bring the overall total over two decades beyond seven figures.

The endurance cycle ride over either 55 or 100 miles, which starts and finishes in Topsham, is held in memory of Nello Ghezzo who died of cancer in 1999.

It has grown from attracting a field of 90 cyclists in that first year to demand for 2019 expected to outstrip the 1,500 places usually available.

This year’s event is being dubbed ‘Il Ventesimo’ which is Italian for ‘the twentieth’.

Entries have opened for both routes and people can book their place on the ride by clicking here