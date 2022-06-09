Say Hello to Nello, returning back after two years away

One of East Devon’s 'wheely' big cycling events is back this summer after a two-year break.

The Nello bike ride - FORCE Cancer Charity’s biggest single fundraising event of the year – will take place on Sunday, June 26.

More than 850 cyclists are expected to gather on the start line at Topsham Rugby Club, ready to take on the personal challenge of riding either 55 or 100 miles.

The event has been virtual for the past two years due to Covid-19 – riders choosing when and where to ride.

The Nello has raised more than £1.2 million for the charity since it was first staged in 2000. This year’s event will generate funds to ensure FORCE can continue its mission to support anyone locally affected by cancer.

READ MORE: Clinton Estates cyclists raising funds for FORCE

The ride is now in its 23rd year but it was actually 25 years ago that the late Nello Ghezzo and Marc Millon pedalled from Topsham to Venice to raise funds and awareness about the importance of funding cancer support.

The 850 plus cyclists start at Topsham Rugby Club near Exeter and head to Tiverton via Poltimore, Killerton, joining the A396 at the Ruffwell Lodge.

Any sort of bike is permitted. There is a growing trend in electric bikes and FORCE has no problem with Nello cyclists using one. It’s all about taking part.

Event organiser Sarah Daniels said: “We had to make The Nello virtual for the last two years but this year will be real and while FORCE has never been needed so much by our beneficiaries, we’ve also never needed you so much so that we can support those facing a cancer diagnosis in our area.

“The impact of the pandemic on cancer patients is well documented. Clinical services are under significant pressure. The psychological and emotional fallout from delayed treatment or late diagnosis as a result of COVID-19 is emerging and poses very real challenges. It means the demand for our services increases week on week.

“Money raised from The Nello can play a significant part in helping FORCE support people in our community.

For more information or to enter, go to forcecancercharity.co.uk/events-calendar/the-nello-2022/