Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan: Magnolia Centre should be a ‘pleasant retail environment’

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8236. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The emerging nieghbourhood plan supports schemes which propose to regenerate the pedestrianised shopping centre in Exmouth

A town centre shopping centre should ‘resemble a pleasant retail environment’ according to an emerging planning guidance document.

Exmouth’s emerging neighbourhood plan, set to go to referendum on Thursday (March 21), says regeneration proposals for the Magnolia Centre would be backed and supported.

In the plan, policy EE4 says there would be support for town centre regeneration schemes.

It says: “Retail or mixed use development proposals for the regeneration of the Magnolia Centre and the surrounding area will be supported.

“Proposals should incorporate improvements to accessibility, and car parking provision.”

The Magnolia Centre was created in 1974 as a pedestrianised area of the town featuring privately-owned shops.

According to the plan, the shopping area was high on the priorities put forward as a result of early neighbourhood planning consultations.

It is an objective on the neighbourhood plan to regenerate the centre with a view to providing a range of outlets as well as improved accessibility and car parking.