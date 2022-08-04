Students dive into Exmouth RNLI fundraiser

Twelve teenagers from East Devon taking part in the National Citizenship Service scheme have picked Exmouth RNLI as their chosen charity fundraiser

Students arranged a fundraising stall yesterday (Wednesday, August 3) to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI.

Eve Sinclair, Ashlyn French, Ewen Abrehart-Smith, Noah Fogwill-Taylor, Renee Tuck, Angela Moore, Des White, Joseph Anzuino, Douglas Wigram, Zac Copley, Henry Strachan, Portia Cann and Beatrix Williams encouraged passers-by to donate money with initiatives like a name the teddy competition and a sponsored leg wax.

The NCS scheme runs throughout the summer and involves one week away from home, taking part in team building exercises with other students from around Devon, and a two-week fundraising challenge with a chosen charity.

Chair of Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, Des White, said “It was impossible not to be impressed by the sheer enthusiasm of these wonderful young people who came to our station with a great fundraising idea to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI.

"On behalf of all of us, I thank them for taking their time and using their skills to organise this activity that I’m sure will be very successful.”

All funds they raise will fund equipment and crew training at the lifeboat station.