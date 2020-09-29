Volume of litter on naturist section of Budleigh beach continues to decline

Rachel Wieck during the beach clean at Budleigh. Picture: Nigel Pinkstone Archant

An annual clean-up of a section of Budleigh Salterton beach used by naturists took place on Sunday, September 20.

The litter pick event, on behalf of the Marine Conservation Society, has become a tradition on the stretch of beach immediately west of Steamer Steps.

All litter collected is documented in terms of its material and size before being disposed of. The information is sent to the Marine Conservation Society.

Nigel Pinkstone, who took part in the clean-up, said the amount of litter on the beach has dropped consistently in the last few years.

He said: “It would be normal to find a lot of plastic and in particular foam from buoyancy aids and suchlike.

“This year only a few small pieces were found. In total the weight of the litter was just under a kilo with nothing unusual found.”

Nigel has urged visitors to continue taking their litter away and to be mindful of the damage done to wildlife by plastics.