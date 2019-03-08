Advanced search

Meet the man who has transformed a Budleigh cemetery into a haven for wildlife

PUBLISHED: 13:51 16 November 2019

Brian shackleton at home in Budleigh. Ref exb 46 19TI 4196. Picture: Terry Ife

Brian shackleton at home in Budleigh. Ref exb 46 19TI 4196. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Budleigh stalwart has created a stunning wildlife sanctuary in a cemetery and said: "I want to leave a legacy behind."

Brian Shackleton, who has lived in the town for 33 years, is manager of St Peter's Church and decided he wanted to enhance the site by transforming it into a haven for wildlife.

The 83-year-old former restaurateur has enlisted the financial firepower of his friends and family - as well as various groups and associations - to pay for the project, which cost more than £2,300. Now that it is complete, the churchyard contains 12 bird boxes, eight squirrel-proof feeders, three bat boxes and four hedgehog houses.

Six-hundred wildflower seeds have been planted too, which next year, when grown, will attract a multitude of beneficial insects.

Mr Shackleton said: "The idea came from the fact around the road, everyone's concerned about wildlife and the environment.

"I thought that might be an idea for the burial ground - it looks like a military cemetery because it is all squeaky clean.

"I am probably going to stand down as manager early next year and wanted to leave a legacy at the burial ground."

Supporters of the project include Budleigh Salterton Lions Club (donated £250), Budleigh Town Council (donated £250) and Otter Vale Association (donated £100). Parishioners at St Peter's Church also gave money towards the project, helping Mr Shackleton achieve his total.

As well as supplying the burial ground with items to benefit wildlife, Mr Shackleton used the money to buy 'I Spy' books for pupils at St Peter's Primary School and awards for those who complete the books.

He said: "I am totally surprised at how the public and associations have supported the project, to the extent that we can create what we believe is a wonderful wildlife sanctuary.

"This is mainly to help the children have lessons so they can understand the environment for their future."

Mr Shackleton said he still needs donations to help maintain the sanctuary next year.

He added: "The project has been selected by the Co-op Community Fund - that means once the charity has been accepted in local Co-op stores, we will receive a share of one per cent of purchases made by members of the public with a Co-op Membership Card."

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe 2nd XV in Friday night win at Tiverton

Action from the Withycombe 2nd XV Friday night 25-10 win at Tiverton. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Saturday’s local football and rugby action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Meet the man who has transformed a Budleigh cemetery into a haven for wildlife

Brian shackleton at home in Budleigh. Ref exb 46 19TI 4196. Picture: Terry Ife

Free crowdfunding workshops to be held in Exmouth and Honiton

Free crowdfunding workshops will be held in Exmouth and Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth’s first ever vegan market attracts bumper crowds to Ocean

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists