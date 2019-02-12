Your National Trust building needs you! A la Ronde seeking volunteers

A La Ronde. Ref exe 6578-06-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Volunteers are being urged to come forward to help keep an iconic National Trust attraction open to the public.

A la Ronde – a 16-sided house in Exmouth – is seeking an army of helpers to work behind the scenes and tell the stories of the house while protecting its collections.

Volunteer open days are being held on Friday (March 1) and Saturday (March 2) with those attending able to take a tour of the house for free and learn about volunteering at A la Ronde.

Rose Thatcher, who has been a room guide since 2012, said: “A la Ronde is such a quirky, fascinating house; it is a pleasure to be part of another world for the one day a week I volunteer here.

“I’ve made friends among the volunteers and met so many interested visitors, including friends from years ago.

“Looking for something to do when you retire? I would highly recommend it.”

Sylvia Benton, who has just started her fourth season of volunteering in the shop and on visitor reception at A la Ronde, said: “I really enjoy meeting people of all ages and backgrounds and helping them to have the best visit possible to our unique property.”

A la Ronde is staffed by more than 200 volunteers in the shop, gardens, café, house as well as those helping towards the conservation of the house built in the 18th century by cousins Jane and Mary Parminter.

Taster sessions are available for the roles and anyone interested in finding out more can ring 01395 265514 or email alaronde@nationaltrust.org.uk