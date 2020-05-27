Mystery metal object found on Exmouth beach not an explosive
PUBLISHED: 12:26 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 27 May 2020
Archant
A mystery metal object found on Exmouth beach was not an explosive, police have confirmed.
Part of Exmouth beach was cordoned off on Wednesday (May 27) after a metal object measuring 25cm by 12cm was discovered.
Police closed off the section of beach, measuring 50 metres by 70 metres, between the national coastwatch tower and the Ice Creamery after an unidentifiable object was found.
The object was discovered by a member of the public with a metal detector.
Police say it was first reported at 9.30am and an ammunition container was placed over the object as a precaution.
The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team determined it was a mechanical device and not explosive.
The police cordon was removed at around noon.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.