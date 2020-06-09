Advanced search

Mystery rose planter thanked by Exmouth in Bloom

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 June 2020

A rose has been planted in a planter in Exmoth town centre. Picture: Marion Drew

A rose has been planted in a planter in Exmoth town centre. Picture: Marion Drew

A thank you has been issued to the mysterious person who planted a rose in the town centre.

As well as the rose, a painted pebble was also placed in the planter. Picture: Marion DrewAs well as the rose, a painted pebble was also placed in the planter. Picture: Marion Drew

Exmouth in Bloom volunteers have thanked whoever put the flower in a brick planter which divides the London Inn car park from the Magnolia Centre.

The planter has been adopted by the group and, twice a year, volunteers have put flowers in and painted metal posts near it.

Marion Drew, of Exmouth in Bloom, said: “It has a very persistent fennel plant in it which seems to thrive there.

READ MORE: East Budleigh ‘springing’ back into life as Covid-19 lockdown eases

“During lockdown, as everywhere, it has been neglected, but some very kind, mystery person has recently planted it up with a rose, petunias and a fuchsia.

“Thank you, whoever you are - by the way we love the caterpillar smile stone too.”

Exmouth in Bloom has been given permission to resume planting from Thursday, June 11.

Anyone who wants to get involved with Exmouth in Bloom should visit their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal.

Most Read

Detailed plans revealed for more than 300 homes and a primary school at Goodmores Farm

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Fire and vandalism at Budleigh Salterton FC prompt police arson investigation

Damage done to the seats in the stand at Budleigh Salterton Football Club. Picture: Keith Wood

Shared art project at a social distance

Artist Anna FitzGerald starts off her artwork

Fishing boat drifting ‘out of control’ rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

