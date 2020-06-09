Mystery rose planter thanked by Exmouth in Bloom
PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 June 2020
A thank you has been issued to the mysterious person who planted a rose in the town centre.
Exmouth in Bloom volunteers have thanked whoever put the flower in a brick planter which divides the London Inn car park from the Magnolia Centre.
The planter has been adopted by the group and, twice a year, volunteers have put flowers in and painted metal posts near it.
Marion Drew, of Exmouth in Bloom, said: “It has a very persistent fennel plant in it which seems to thrive there.
“During lockdown, as everywhere, it has been neglected, but some very kind, mystery person has recently planted it up with a rose, petunias and a fuchsia.
“Thank you, whoever you are - by the way we love the caterpillar smile stone too.”
Exmouth in Bloom has been given permission to resume planting from Thursday, June 11.
Anyone who wants to get involved with Exmouth in Bloom should visit their website.
