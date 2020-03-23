There With You – Mutual aid group set up to help isolated Exmouth residents

A new Facebook group has been launched to bring together everyone who is willing to volunteer their time to help those self-isolating from coronavirus.

As the virus’ spread continues to escalate, a mutual aid group has been set up on Facebook where people can offer their support to those in self-imposed lockdown or to reach out on their behalf for help.

The group, Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19, is also working in partnership with the Exmouth Friends in Need Facebook group which is taking donations for those affected.

Vicky Walkley set up the mutual aid group when she noticed there wasn’t one for Exmouth.

She said: “It’s a local group of volunteers – a local branch of a national movement Mutual Aid Covid-19 UK.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds of groups popping up all over the country.

“We are setting up now to gather as many volunteers as we can and provide a well-coordinated approach.

“I think we all need to pull together at times like this.

“Hopefully we can all help our neighbours, but this group provides a central community of those people who are not quite sure on the best way to assist.

“I think community support should be there at times of need - there are a huge number of people that want to help – it gives hope to people.”

Vicky, who is a coastal engineer by trade, said there is a small group of coordinators to help her with the requests for help and she is hoping to develop that into neighbourhood teams.

“As demand increases, we are going to have a hub that organises the incoming requests that can then be sent out to the relevant neighbourhood teams,” she said.

“The group of coordinators I have got have been really helpful to me.”

Vicky said people are offering several different services including grocery pick-ups, dog walking and phone support.

She said the smallest thing anyone can do is to help their neighbours, adding: “Let your neighbours know that you are there – that can be really valuable.

“Even if it’s just putting a note through a neighbour’s door and letting them know you can help if they need it.”