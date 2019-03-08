Advanced search

'I hope people laugh at me' - Gribbs tells all in newly published book

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 November 2019

Michael Becket aka Gribbs (right) with friend John Trigger. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

An 'Exmouth boy' whose love of music has taken him all over the country has chronicled his life in an autobiography.

Michael 'Gribbs' Beckett has penned Up and Down Like a Num's Drawers after a lifetime in the music industry.

In the book, readers can find out how after his mother died a week after he was born and about his dad's fish and chip shop in Tower Street.

Mr Beckett goes on to talk about juggling his day job as a painter decorator with his time performing with acts like The Graduates and Catch 22.

The 73-year-old, who had the help of friend John Trigger to create the book, said he hopes people get a laugh out of it.

He said: "I've got grandchildren, and someday they might want to know all about me.

"I hope people have a laugh at me."

Mr Beckett is holding a book launch at the Great Western Railway Staff Association (GWRSA) Club on Friday, November 22.

