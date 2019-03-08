Advanced search

Live music at garden party to raise money for Budleigh Salterton Memory Cafe

PUBLISHED: 12:46 08 August 2019

Anna Marie Waite, left, performing with Sarah Yeo perform at last year's event. Picture: Jeff Sleeman

Anna Marie Waite, left, performing with Sarah Yeo perform at last year's event. Picture: Jeff Sleeman

Contributed

A 'musical garden party' is taking place in East Budleigh on Saturday, August 17, to raise money for the Budleigh Salterton Memory Café.

Jeff Sleeman and Anna Marie Waite. Picture: Supplied by Jeff SleemanJeff Sleeman and Anna Marie Waite. Picture: Supplied by Jeff Sleeman

Entertainment will be provided by local musicians including virtuoso flamenco guitarist Mark Barnwell, singer/songwriter Georgia Omarah, country/folk singer Anna Marie Waite and comedy songwriter Peter Farrie. There will also be tea, coffee, cold drinks and a range of delicious home-made cakes on offer.

The event is being organised by Jeff Sleeman whose father suffered from dementia and regularly attended the Budleigh memory café prior to his death in 2014. The cafe provides help and support for people with dementia and their carers.

Jeff said: "This is the second year we have organised the event - the first one last year was a great success with over £500 raised.

"The café provided a vital service for both my parents during a difficult period and my mother continues to enjoy the social activities they arrange.

The audience at last year's 'musical garden party'. Picture: Jeff SleemanThe audience at last year's 'musical garden party'. Picture: Jeff Sleeman

"The staff there are very dedicated and it is nice to be able to give something back for all the excellent support they provide."

The garden party is open from 2pm until 5pm and admission is by donation.

For more details of the event, call Jeff on 07977 272174 or email contact@jeffsleeman.com

