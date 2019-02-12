Music with a motive: concerts raise £1,760 for Exmouth charity
PUBLISHED: 09:50 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 07 March 2019
Archant
A community choir was on song for suicide bereavement support charity Pete’s Dragons – boosting the cause to the tune of £1,760 with a pair of concerts.
The Exmouth-based charity is one close to the heart of the Big Noise Chorus.
Singers in the non-audition musical group, which has five choirs across the county, have experienced the loss of a loved-one to suicide.
Chorus member Judy Day put forward Pete’s Dragons as a beneficiary for the work it does helping people.
“When Judy told me about Pete’s Dragons, we thought it was a cause we should absolutely be raising money for,” said Big Noise Chorus conductor Colin Rea.
The charity-minded choir has raised around £90,000 for good causes since it was started nearly a decade ago.
The £1,760 was raised through the visit of a French choir to St Thomas Methodist Church in Exeter in October last year, and the chorus’s concert at Southernhay before Christmas.
Comments have been disabled on this article.