Jazz and blues group Gwilliantics to perform in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 08 February 2020

Gwilliantics will be perfroming at the Bicton Inn. Picture: Bicton Inn

Gwilliantics will be perfroming at the Bicton Inn. Picture: Bicton Inn

The last week in February will be teeming with an eclectic range of music at the Bicton Inn.

Gwilliantics, a trio of skilled jazz and blues practitioners with more than 40 years in the music business, will bring a selection of popular classics with an element of humour to the pub on Sunday, February 23.

The music continues a few days later, on Thursday, February 27, when Derek Brooks invites everyone to an evening of lively acoustic music at the Bicton Folk Night.

Guy's Vinyl Night follows on Friday, February 28.

Essentially, it'll be like a local community dance where everyone should bring along their favourite vinyls for Guy Somerfield, the DJ for the night, to give them a spin.

On Leap Day, Devon duo Meand'er will perform their warming acoustic tunes, featuring a soothing combination of guitar, mandolin and harmony vocals.

Then, on the Sunday, March 1, Rosie Eade, whose voice is likened to Kate Bush, Maddy Prior and Grace Slick, will bring her original music to the Bicton.

