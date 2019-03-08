Advanced search

Music event raises funds for Budleigh Memory Café

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 04 September 2019

Anna Marie Waite performing at the garden party. Picture: Jeff Sleeman

Anna Marie Waite performing at the garden party. Picture: Jeff Sleeman

Jeff Sleeman

A charity music garden party in East Budleigh raised nearly £500 for the Budleigh Memory Cafe.

An appreciative audience at the garden party. Picture: Jeff SleemanAn appreciative audience at the garden party. Picture: Jeff Sleeman

The event on Saturday, August 17 featured flamenco guitarist Bark Barnwell, folk and blues duo One Point 5ive, comic songwriter Peter Farrie and singer/songwriter Anna Marie Waite.

The money will help fund activities and equipment for the café, which provides support for people suffering from dementia and their carers.

The event was organised by Jeff Sleeman whose parents have both benefitted from attending the café.

Jeff said: "It was a wonderful afternoon and I would like to thank all the talented musicians who so kindly gave their time and talents to make this a truly memorable event.

One Point 5ive performing at the charity garden party. Picture: Jeff SleemanOne Point 5ive performing at the charity garden party. Picture: Jeff Sleeman

"The Health and Wellbeing Hub and the memory café provide such a vital service to the local community and it is nice to be able to support them in such an enjoyable manner."

For more information about the memory cafe, contact Jo Keeler on 01395 441 212.

