Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

Two talented singer/songwriters perform this week, and there is also an open mic night

A performance by Exmouth’s favourite troubadour takes place on Saturday, January 26 at 5pm.

Singer/songwriter Guy Somerfield again delivers his very polished performance of songs with an original twist, ranging from gentle folk to pulsing rock and everything in between. He will also be playing some of his own material.

On Sunday 27 at 5pm, it is the turn of Laurie Ward, a talented young artist who has been writing and performing music since he was seven. His music has featured on various radio stations, including Radio 1, but he still returns to his hometown to perform his special mix of music from reggae to folk, raunchy rock to gentle ballads and of course some of his own songs.

Thursday 31 is open mic night, starting at 8.30pm. No need to book, anyone can come along and perform in this relaxed atmosphere. The monthly event has so far featured a wide range of musical genres and given exposure to some very talented musicians, poets and singers.