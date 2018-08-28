Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:03 21 January 2019

Guy Somerfield. Picture: Contributed

Guy Somerfield. Picture: Contributed

Contributed

Two talented singer/songwriters perform this week, and there is also an open mic night

Laurie Ward. Picture: The Bicton InnLaurie Ward. Picture: The Bicton Inn

A performance by Exmouth’s favourite troubadour takes place on Saturday, January 26 at 5pm.

Singer/songwriter Guy Somerfield again delivers his very polished performance of songs with an original twist, ranging from gentle folk to pulsing rock and everything in between. He will also be playing some of his own material.

On Sunday 27 at 5pm, it is the turn of Laurie Ward, a talented young artist who has been writing and performing music since he was seven. His music has featured on various radio stations, including Radio 1, but he still returns to his hometown to perform his special mix of music from reggae to folk, raunchy rock to gentle ballads and of course some of his own songs.

Thursday 31 is open mic night, starting at 8.30pm. No need to book, anyone can come along and perform in this relaxed atmosphere. The monthly event has so far featured a wide range of musical genres and given exposure to some very talented musicians, poets and singers.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

VIDEO: Seal spotted hunting on East Devon beach

A grey seal spotted in the shallows on Exmouth Beach. Video by Chris Proffitt.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

#includeImage($article, 225)

VIDEO: Seal spotted hunting on East Devon beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Mabin stars as East Budleigh come from behind to win at Sandford

Football on pitch

Exmouth Town net big point thanks to ‘star man’ Karl Rickard

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

Guy Somerfield. Picture: Contributed

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists