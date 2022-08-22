News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Ever seen a ghost in Exmouth?

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:27 PM August 22, 2022
Exmouth Museum with its repainted frontage and new sign

Exmouth Museum - is this building haunted? - Credit: Exmouth Museum

The Society of Exmouth Museum is appealing for stories of ghosts or other paranormal activity in the town. 

Local historian Mike Menhenitt would like to hear from anyone with a tale to tell. 

The Paranormal Database, a website listing ghostly incidents all over the UK, has a few brief entries for Exmouth – but two relate to private homes which are not named. Another refers to a property called Belmont House in Bicton Street, which the site says is no longer there. 

Anyone who can give more details of these ‘hauntings’ or has had their own ghostly experience in Exmouth should email mike.menhenitt@btinternet.com 

Exmouth Museum itself could be a starting point. In September 2012 the paranormal investigation group Haunted Devon carried out a night vigil there, and several members said they felt there were ‘presences’ in the building. At the time the museum’s curator said some of his volunteers had experienced similar feelings and he would welcome another investigation. 

