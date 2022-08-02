Mum's the Word at Exmouth Pavillion

New theatre show Mum’s The Word, is coming to Exmouth Pavilion this September.

The show written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams starts on Tuesday, September, 27.

The 'witty' and 'entertaining' show, which is set to tour the UK this Autumn, stars Eastenders actress Gemma Bissix the comic actress Sarah Dearlove, from Housewives on Holiday and introduces the talented Amy Amrose.

This rollercoaster comedy is a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood.

Three mums share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends. Based on experiences all mothers share, this is group therapy like never before.

Producer Anna Anikeyeva said: “As a Mum-to-be, this show has me both splitting at the sides and overwhelmed with emotion, it is everything I didn’t know me and my friends needed.”