Exmouth business donates repairs to Exmouth RNLI

The new window installed by MPS Windows on Pound Lane, Exmouth. - Credit: Exmouth RNLI.

An Exmouth business has come to the rescue of the rescuers and has donated a new window to the Exmouth RNLI station.

MPS Glass & Window Centre waived the cost of repairs to Exmouth Lifeboat Station, in Queen's Drive, as a donation to the lifesaving charity.

An 8 x 4ft window in the lifeboat station crew room was damaged and needed urgent replacement.

The MPS Glass & Window Centre, based in Pound Lane, Exmouth was asked to complete the work.

This involved visiting the site during the night, assessing the damage, manufacturing and fitting the shaped window - all of which was successfully completed in less than 48 hours, with the company then treating the significant costs of the work as a donation to Exmouth RNLI.

Malcolm Sansom, managing director of MPS Windows, who runs the business with his two sons, said: “We are a family company that has been in Exmouth for 31 years.

"As a keen water user in Exmouth myself I am only too aware of the important work the local RNLI volunteers do in ensuring the safety of people in difficulty in the water and we were very happy to show our support of the great work they do in this way.”

Andy Stott, Exmouth RNLI mechanic and deputy coxswain said: “We were extremely impressed by the speed and quality of the repairs completed so quickly by MPS Windows.

"On behalf of all the volunteers at Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station, I must thank them for waiving their costs for this work as a very thoughtful and generous donation to our charity.

"This enables more funds available to go towards crew training and equipment helping us save more lives at sea.”